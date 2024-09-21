Wrapped CRO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.52 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $74.52 million and $582,153.08 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00267264 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 852,844,299 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 853,401,257.721063. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08531935 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $829,415.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars.

