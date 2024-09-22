1,102 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $306.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $309.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

