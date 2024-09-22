1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $150,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $486.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.12. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

