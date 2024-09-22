1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 120,633 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $277,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $701.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $715.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

