2,135 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,655,000 after acquiring an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $60,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE OC opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

