224,842 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,270,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

