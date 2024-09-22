3,207 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.