3,300 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,562,000 after buying an additional 869,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after buying an additional 422,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 674,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 246,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

