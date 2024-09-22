3,601 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

