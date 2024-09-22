4,145 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.