4,145 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SLYG opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.