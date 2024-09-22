43,039 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,000. Arista Networks comprises about 5.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

NYSE ANET opened at $384.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $385.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $915,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

