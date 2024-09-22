AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,714 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $92.01.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.