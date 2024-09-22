AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ryder System worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $148.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

