AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,616 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile



Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

