AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AECOM by 102.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1,717.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About AECOM



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

