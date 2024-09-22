Aerodrome Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.67 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $139.67 million and $15.31 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,758,828.2978958 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.84099214 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $16,316,588.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

