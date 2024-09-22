AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AME opened at $171.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

