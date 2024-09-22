Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Up 8.5% This Week (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,002.81 or 0.04723891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $42.22 million and $4,266.46 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 14,060 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)”

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

