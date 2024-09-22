Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.51. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 240 shares.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

