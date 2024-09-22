Ardor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.98 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $87.37 million and approximately $91.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00042965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

