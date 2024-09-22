Avalanche Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.93 billion and approximately $229.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $26.92 or 0.00042541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,997,676 coins and its circulating supply is 405,994,576 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

