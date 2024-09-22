Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $117.31 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $34.17 or 0.00053984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $117.31 million and approximately $25.12 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,523 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,882.992566 with 3,433,523.15581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.75329082 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $21,843,918.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

