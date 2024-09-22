Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 706,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banner alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,097,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 262,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.