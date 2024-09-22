Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,874,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,016.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

