Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.0 %

BLDR stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.