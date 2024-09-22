Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 4,998 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

