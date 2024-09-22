BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $779.36 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $62,756.94 or 1.00018626 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $779.36 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007731 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00057206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

