BNB (BNB) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, BNB has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $85.48 billion and $1.68 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $585.75 or 0.00921737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get BNB alerts:

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,524 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,565.9243204. The last known price of BNB is 583.25592625 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,668,681,314.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.