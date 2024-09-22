Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 70.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $121.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

