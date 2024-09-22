Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 149,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.