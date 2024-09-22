Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,667 shares of company stock worth $33,964,256. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

