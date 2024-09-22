Brighton Jones LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,189,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,234,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.