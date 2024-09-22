Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,894,000 after buying an additional 86,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cable One by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,911,000 after buying an additional 152,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cable One by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $341.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $313.15 and a one year high of $671.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.43 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

