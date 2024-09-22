Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $63,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $506.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

