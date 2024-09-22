CashBackPro Hits One Day Volume of $38,532.70 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $38,532.70 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,508.93 or 0.99938331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06379083 USD and is up 16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,303.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.