Centrifuge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $486,646.44 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and $486,646.44 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00261645 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,130,470 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,105,897 with 501,294,429 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.35392261 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,099,424.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

