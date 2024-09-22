Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,037.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

