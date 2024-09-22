CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.86

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $25.70. CHS shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 51,333 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
