CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.86

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $25.70. CHS shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 51,333 shares trading hands.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

