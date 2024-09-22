Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $47.89

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $420.66 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $47.89 or 0.00075164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,402.07 or 0.39865667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,013 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

