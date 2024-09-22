Cookie Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $747,929.95 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cookie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $747,929.95 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Cookie alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00261771 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,861,728 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 83,689,587.73880166 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02075183 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $781,491.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.