Creditcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $167.69 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

