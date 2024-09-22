Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $82,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 658,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 99,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 2.1 %
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 335.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on CWK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
