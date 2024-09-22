DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.12 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,314.24 or 0.39998735 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.