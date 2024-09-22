Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 254.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

