DigiByte (DGB) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. DigiByte has a market cap of $118.35 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Get DigiByte alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.84 or 0.00537922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00108160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00277964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,264,551,877 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.