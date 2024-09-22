Dynex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $741,699.45 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $741,699.45 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,673,766 coins and its circulating supply is 95,674,965 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,644,088.72637272. The last known price of Dynex is 0.312888 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $649,608.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

