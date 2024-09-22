Earthport (LON:EPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.70

Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.50). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 55,545 shares traded.

Earthport Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.

Earthport Company Profile

Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.

