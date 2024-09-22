Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $170.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.28.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

