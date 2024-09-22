Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,397,000 after buying an additional 339,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

