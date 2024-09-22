Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $577.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

